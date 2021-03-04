Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.