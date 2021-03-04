Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the January 28th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.
Separately, Maxim Group raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
