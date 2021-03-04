Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the January 28th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

