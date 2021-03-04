TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 1,471,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,733,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TLLTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TILT to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of TILT in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

