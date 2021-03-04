TheStreet Downgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HNI stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. HNI has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,822,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

