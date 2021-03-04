The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 233,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,416. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.