The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.