The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 155,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $341.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

