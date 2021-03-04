The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $46,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $189.61. 280,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The company has a market cap of $344.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

