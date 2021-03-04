The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% to $3.58-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.

NYSE:TTC opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

