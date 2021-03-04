The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The Toro updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.45 EPS.

NYSE TTC traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,295. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $103.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.