The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc Sells 463,900 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The St. Joe stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

