The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $24,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.