The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

