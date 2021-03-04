The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.