The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.11. The stock had a trading volume of 452,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

