The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $59,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

