The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $14,370,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Mosaic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.