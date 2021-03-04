The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outperformed the industry in the past three months, higher SG&A expenses remain a concern. The company is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation-based incentives and salary hikes related to several initiatives undertaken in the recent times to drive sales. Also, stiff competition remains a concern. However, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings surpassed estimates. Results gained from expanded omni-channel capabilities, customized marketing strategy and Maker-centric branding. Strength in the core arts and crafts business also contributed to growth. Moreover, the initial fourth-quarter sales trend were encouraging, recording mid-single digits growth. Its e-commerce channel witnessed significant growth, backed by growth in capabilities like BOPIS, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

