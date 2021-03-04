The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,492. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
