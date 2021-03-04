The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,492. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

