The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.95 EPS.

KR traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 239,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,960,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

