The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Gap by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

