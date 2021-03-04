The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $19.90.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
