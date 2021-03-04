The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GAB remained flat at $$6.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 531,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,702. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

