The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DSGX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,837,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,824,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

