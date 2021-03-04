The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRCW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,357. The Crypto has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

The Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

