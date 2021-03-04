The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CRCW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,357. The Crypto has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.
The Crypto Company Profile
