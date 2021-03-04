The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.06. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $396.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

