The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $4.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $16.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

SCHW stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.96. 8,821,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $973,574.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,754,675 shares of company stock worth $100,308,904. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.