The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 5.3% in February, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 5.3% during the month of February. The Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $241,629. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

