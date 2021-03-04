The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 522.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,420. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $285.91.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

