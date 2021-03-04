The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

