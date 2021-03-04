The AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.93.

The AES stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The AES by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

