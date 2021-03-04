TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Shares of TFSL opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

