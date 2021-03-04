Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 12703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.40.

Specifically, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after buying an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

