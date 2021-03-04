Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 120,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,735. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

