TerraUSD (UST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.76 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $736.84 million and $40.76 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006523 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006126 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 736,746,607 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

