Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.42

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 15056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ternium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ternium by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $3,766,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

