Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 274.5% in February

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 274.5% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TEZNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

