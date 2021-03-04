TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.44

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.44 and traded as high as C$6.75. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 7,341 shares changing hands.

TGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a market cap of C$111.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.43.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

