Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.