TenX (PAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.72 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, TenX has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $25.01 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00775970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00027451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00030119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,563,096 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.