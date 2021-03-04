Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 28th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 437,333 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $2,374,718.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 4,340,611 shares of company stock worth $23,988,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.