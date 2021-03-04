TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

T opened at C$26.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.96.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

