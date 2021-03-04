TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of TIXT opened at $28.47 on Monday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

