TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.60.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.