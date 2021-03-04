TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

