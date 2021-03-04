Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $182.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.33. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

