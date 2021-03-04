Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ERIC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 190,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,233. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

