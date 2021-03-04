Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

