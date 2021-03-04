Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

THNPF stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

