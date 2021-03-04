TD Securities Increases CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$40.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.50.

TSE CAE opened at C$37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.55. The stock has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.64.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

