TD Securities Boosts Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to $6.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHRRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.